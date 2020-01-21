Parking restrictions, time limits to be introduced at rest stop

Changed parking rules will be introduced and enforced at two northern NSW highway rest stop areas.

PARKING changes are being introduced to Yelgun’s Pacific Highway rest area.

Transport for NSW has announced it will be bringing in changes at two northern NSW rest areas to free up space for all drivers to manage fatigue.

This will include the enforcement of fines for light vehicles parked in spaces allocated for heavy vehicles and four-hour restrictions for light vehicles.

Transport for NSW acting director for the northern region Vicky Sisson said rest areas were there to improve road safety and reduce all drivers’ risk of fatigue.

“Heavy vehicle drivers are required by law to take mandatory rest breaks, and because of their size are limited to where they can travel, so it is important that heavy vehicle drivers are able to access dedicated parking spaces to manage their fatigue,” Ms Sisson said.

She said changes were being trialled at Yelgun, north of Brunswick Heads, and at another rest stop at Arrawarra, north of Coffs Harbour.

“Light vehicles (passenger and commercial vehicles less than 12 tonnes) will not be permitted to park in heavy vehicle spaces in these two locations and penalties will apply”, Ms Sisson said.

“A four hour parking limit will also be trialled in the general vehicle parking spaces.

“This time limit allows adequate time for light vehicle motorists to rest.

“We want everyone to remember that rest areas are a shared facility – this trial aims to accommodate the needs of all road users and help everyone on the road manage their fatigue.

“We encourage all drivers to plan their journey and make sure they’re well rested before they head off. For longer trips share the driving if possible, and plan regular breaks. If you need to pull over and rest, a short 15 to 20 minute nap works best.”

Ms Sisson said there was a wide range of accommodation options for travellers needing to stay longer to rest.

The trial will run for six months.