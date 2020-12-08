Parking restrictions around Shawsy could limit bustling area

Ballina Shire Council’s Local Traffic committee will debate the idea this week.

Ballina Shire Council’s Local Traffic committee will debate the idea this week.

CHANGES in parking restrictions have been requested for a busy stretch of East Ballina currently shared by the Shaws Bay Hotel and the Shaws Bay (Reflections) Caravan Park.

Ballina Shire Council’s traffic committee will discuss this week the possibility of establishing four-hour maximum parking restrictions on the area east of Hill Street.

The perimeter included in that request involved Brighton Street and the accesses to the Shaws

Bay Hotel and NSW State managed Shaws Bay (Reflections) Caravan Park.

Documents released by council confirmed a councillor made the request after overhearing a conversation at the caravan park.

The identity of the councillor was not confirmed in the documents.

“Today I was at Reflections Caravan Park near Missingham Bridge to see someone,” the statement from the councillor said.

“While waiting to be served, I overheard a guest explaining that his cabin had three vehicles with it, he was asking where to park.

“The manager said ‘you will need to use the Public car park out the front.’ Please, as a matter of urgency, timed, say four-hour parking needs to be introduced to discourage this use of the car park, and possibly some line marking for greater efficiency in using the available space.”

Reflections Holiday Parks Shaws Bay.

The report confirms “large numbers of vehicles” informally parking on the grassed area north and west of the amenities block.

This parking is now prevented by a barrier fence after the presence of aboriginal heritage artefacts was discovered.

The document also stated that parking spaces marked within the caravan park area are not controlled by council.

“An approach could be made to NSW Crown Holiday Parks (trading as Reflections Holiday Parks) requesting them to consider placing four-hour time limited parking controls on the marked parking spaces.”

The Local Traffic Committee meeting will be held at council chambers in 40 Cherry

Street, Ballina, tomorrow Wednesday from 10am.