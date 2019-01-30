Parking meters busted

The 'Byron Lib Tribe' tagging around the meters hasn't been seen before.

VANDALS attacked and disabled 27 parking meters in the Byron Bay CBD last week.

Meters near Main Beach in Marvel St, Fletcher St, Byron St and the Lawson St carpark were targeted on Monday night and early Tuesday morning in what looked like a highly organised attack.

The display screens and keypads were spraypainted and slashed and a substance believed to be super glue was injected into the card reading slots.

Byron Shire Council's head of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said machines not covered directly by CCTV surveillance were targeted.

He said police were now examining footage from elsewhere around the CBD to identify the perpetrators.

"All up it cost around $90,000 to fix the damage and the meters were back in action by last Friday," Mr Holloway said.

"Council is insured so there was no cost to ratepayers for the repairs but the revenue from the meters was lost to the community for the duration of the outage."

There was graffiti tagging around the meters from 'Byron Lib Tribe', a tag police have not seen before.

Paid parking meters were introduced to Byron Bay in December 2015 as a way of gaining revenue from the 2.5 million people who visit Byron Bay each year.

Locals were divided over the scheme with Bangalow, Brunswick Heads and Mullumbimby holding out against the introduction of meters.