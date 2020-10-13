Parking going underground as part of new development

Council has received an application for the site at 7 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads, that would involve the demolition of the existing structures and the construction of a retail premises, business premises and two shoptop housing dwellings.

Council has received an application for the site at 7 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads, that would involve the demolition of the existing structures and the construction of a retail premises, business premises and two shoptop housing dwellings.

A DEVELOPMENT application at council could mean the demolition of existing structures at 7 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads, to make way for retail and business premises plus two shop/dwellings and 22 underground parking spaces.

The application, currently on public exhibition, would mean an investment of $3.3 million.

The development would involve the establishment of a showroom with offices, featuring an open and a covered courtyard at ground level for an international company.

The 1012 sqm site would also house two business spaces on the ground floor, connected to two-bedroom units on the first floor, plus 22 underground parking spaces.

Documents with council explained that the larger tenancy will have an area of 243 sqm

to be occupied as an office and showroom for the owner of the premises: Sit and

Move, an international business that manufactures ergonomic office furniture.

The tenancy will feature display areas showcasing the furniture, as well as office and administrative areas.

A smaller tenancy will have an area of 95 sqm and will be let on a commercial basis as either an office, shop or business premises.

"Our client does not intend to lease this part of the building for a cafe or other

such food and drink premises," the documents stated.

The site at 7 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads.

The upper floor will feature two residential units located towards the north, featuring two bedrooms, a kitchen / dining / living area, a bathroom and a balcony.

Access from Mullumbimbi St will be for workers, heading towards the underground parking area, which will also cater for bicycles.

The primary car access to the premises will be via Veterans Lane, while the existing driveways to Tweed St will be closed.

The land was previously occupied by a service station that was discontinued in the 1980s,

with single storey buildings currently being used for commercial and retail purposes.

All existing structures on the land will be demolished, according to the plan. T

The application was submitted by Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of Mr Kumar Rajaratnam.

The project will be on public exhibition until October 14.