Park residents seek positive results

A GROUP of residents living on the river front in the Brunswick Heads Terrace Holiday Park are appealing to other stakeholders in the battle over the place they call home, for a seat at the table in discussions over the park's future.

Planning for the park and a stand of historic pine trees on the Terrace Reserve, many planted as a memorial to World War I soldiers, has been the subject of a long- running battle between local interest groups, the council and the park's owners, NSW Crown Holiday Parks Land Manager, with residents feeling left out of the process.

Late last year shadow minister for lands Mick Veitch even visited the park pledging to make the future of the Terrace Reserve a key issue in the upcoming March state election.

Spokesperson for the river-front residents Zenith Virago said the often acrimonious discussions over the park's future had taken its toll on them.

"This is our home but it's become a war zone,” she said.

"I have lived here for two years while others have been here for 35 years, some are in their 90s and some are in ill health and they are living in this limbo while everything keeps getting disputed back and forth.

"We want to be involved to get the best results for everyone involved, including local community organisations, for the people who come to visit, for the people who live in the park and also those in the town.”

Ms Virago said the current draft plan of management would see a group of residents moving off the riverbank.

"Those on the river front are prepared to move back, which has been on the cards for a while, but this has not happened because the plans for the rest of the park and Terrace Reserve keep changing,” she said.

"Brunswick is changing right before our eyes and everyone must come together to get the best outcome for all.”