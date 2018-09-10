Menu
Login
Crime

Several injured in Paris stabbing spree

by Staff writers
10th Sep 2018 10:38 AM

A MAN armed with a knife and iron bar has stabbed several people in Paris, leaving four seriously injured.

Police have so far said it was not a terrorist incident, and a man is reportedly in custody.

According to early reports, the attacked happened around 10.45pm (6.45 AEST) near Canal de l'Ourcq.

Up to eight bystanders were injured, according to local reports. A man is said to have been arrested over the knife spree.

Two of the injured are believed to be British tourists, according to local news reports.

There were conflicting reports about the offender's nationality, with Le Parisien saying he was of Afghan decent, while a local TV report suggested the man was from Pakistan.

Le Parisien says that three people were stabbed at MK2 Cinema, and the others were attacked nearby.

A witness hurled a ball at the offender to stop the random attack, French TV station BFM reported.

Those injured are being treated in hospital, Le Parisien says.

"A source close to the investigation indicates that there is no evidence that this is a terrorist attack," the newspaper reported.

More to come.

crime paris stabbing

Top Stories

    OPINION: Together we all do much better

    OPINION: Together we all do much better

    News SPRING is here and with it comes the sunshine and our thoughts turn to solar and Enova Energy.

    • 10th Sep 2018 11:33 AM
    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    OPINION: Public satisfaction

    OPINION: Public satisfaction

    News Council should deliver ratepayer satisfaction.

    Spread the love, not landfill

    Spread the love, not landfill

    News Register now for Second Hand Saturday

    Local Partners