Zendaya backstage in Paris for the launch for her new collaboration with all-American brand, Tommy Hilfiger. Picture: Getty Images For Tommy Hilfiger
Fashion & Beauty

Winnie dazzles in Tommy show

by Nadia Salemme
3rd Mar 2019 1:39 PM

In one of the most buzzy shows of Paris fashion week, Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled a new disco-inspired collaboration with Zendaya.

The actor, 22, replaces supermodel Gigi Hadid, who had a long-running association with Hilfiger.

The all-American brand's big budget runway shows, held everywhere from Los Angeles to Shanghai, have become known for being social media spectacles, live-streamed on Instagram.

In Paris this time, the latest occasion was to launch Hilfiger's see-now-buy-now collection with Zendaya, dubbed TommyXZendaya.

Saturday Night Fever! Winnie Harlow wearing TommyXZendaya. Picture: AP
The design duo enlisted model-of-the-moment Winnie Harlow,24, a favourite of the brand who is continuing her runway reign after strutting for Victoria's Secret.

She led a cast of ethnically and age-diverse models including McQueen muse Debra Shaw, 42, in what was described as an "all-black, cross-generational cast" by Women's Wear Daily.

Grace Jones, 70, made a catwalk cameo, dancing to her own song Pull Up to The Bumper, and the presentation ended with a sea of women wearing matching denim and tees, singing We Are Family.

Taking a bow! Tommy Hilfiger, left, and Zendaya at the end of their show in Paris. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler
Earlier, Tommy Hilfiger's red, blue and white-striped runway had featured berry-coloured leather trench coats, preppy striped tees - a staple of the Tommy brand - along with flared jeans with button flies, and Charlies Angels-style shirts with gold collars.

The TommyXZendaya fall/winter 2019 collection has received praise from the style world, with American Vogue noting Hilfiger and Zendaya's collaboration was a "runway to real way win".

Leather trenches are trending, FYI. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler
Crop tops and high-waisted flares by TommyXZendaya. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler
In an essay for Glamour last year, Harlow declared that the age of "cookie-cutter models" was over.

"Today I represent a different standard of what people traditionally consider beauty," Harlow said.

"Sometimes I say there are a million different standards of beauty; sometimes I say there are no standards of beauty."

Sports Illustrated is known for featuring models with diverse backgrounds and body types. Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham - who is in Australia this week - is a favourite of the provocative magazine (Graham has appeared on the cover of its swimsuit issue).

 

This outfit looked like it was directly from the set of Charlie’s Angels. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler
Even the bathers were disco-appropriate. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler
