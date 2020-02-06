Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Eadie Byrne bit off more than she could chew this week. Picture: Supplied
Eadie Byrne bit off more than she could chew this week. Picture: Supplied
Lifestyle

Parents’ x-ray horror over $15 toy

6th Feb 2020 4:46 PM

A Queensland man and his wife have warned parents against buying a popular children's watch after their three-year-old daughter swallowed a decoration attached to the band.

Clinton Byrne and his wife Georgie - originally from Sarina near Mackay but who now live in Perth - said their daughter Eadie was sucking on her Peppa Pig watch when she swallowed the head-shaped accessory.

She "seemed fine" as they took her to hospital, but a CT scan later showed the part was lodged at the top of her oesophagus, he said.

A photo of the scan posted on Facebook showed the distinct shape of the British cartoon character inside Eadie's throat.

The Peppa Pig was lodged inside Eadie Byrne’s oesophagus. Picture: Georgie Byrne
The Peppa Pig was lodged inside Eadie Byrne’s oesophagus. Picture: Georgie Byrne

"Well, what an eventful night and day! Eadie finds a way to swallow the Peppa Pig while asleep from her watch," Mr Byrne wrote on Facebook.

"To anyone wanting to spend $15 on this watch from Target or Big W or eBay I say do not buy it and it should be removed from sale immediately! It is for children three and over and clearly not safe!"

Mrs Byrne told the Courier Mail she and her husband had been at the Perth Fringe Festival when their babysitter called to say Eadie had swallowed something.

 

Eadie had only received the watch a few weeks earlier. Picture: Georgie Byrne
Eadie had only received the watch a few weeks earlier. Picture: Georgie Byrne

"Eadie said she was sucking on it … she was in her bed and I don't know if she fell asleep with it and started coughing, which woke her up, of if she was awake when it happened," she said.

"I don't think it would have happened if she was awake. With the size of the Peppa Pig head, I would have thought she would have spat it straight out if she was awake.

"She was probably asleep or half asleep."

Mrs Byrne said the accessory was about the size of a 10 cent piece and could have blocked her daughter's airway.

 

The Peppa Pig watch. Picture: Clinton and Georgie Byrne
The Peppa Pig watch. Picture: Clinton and Georgie Byrne

Eadie underwent an endoscopy to remove the part, during which surgeons found other metal parts further down her throat. But Ms Byrne said she was told those would pass on their own.

"If they're going to sell something that says it's for ages three plus, they should make sure the clasps are secure," Ms Byrne said.

"We're grateful it wasn't the button battery."

The part was about the size of a 10 cent piece. Picture: Georgie Byrne
The part was about the size of a 10 cent piece. Picture: Georgie Byrne

More Stories

Show More
accessory editors picks parenting peppa pig toy warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You had no right’: Woman’s scathing message for sex creep

        premium_icon ‘You had no right’: Woman’s scathing message for sex creep

        Crime Nicholas Shane Byrnes - a Byron Shire man - has pleaded guilty to sexually touching the international visitor as she slept in a hostel.

        Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

        premium_icon Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

        News How you can get even more out of Australia's best local news deal

        Fitness brand to launch first regional site on North Coast

        premium_icon Fitness brand to launch first regional site on North Coast

        Business Yoga, pilates and more will be on offer in the heart of the town and a short...

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News There will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, games