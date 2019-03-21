Bizarre job ad could earn you $52k

A bizarre job ad in the UK is looking for a nanny to dress up as a Disney princess.

TWO parents are looking to hire a $52,000-a-year nanny who has to be permanently in character - as a Disney princess.

The couple want the female employee to pick their five-year-old twin girls up from school, cook dinner and put the kids to bed dressed as characters like Rapunzel, Frozen's Princess Anna and Cinderella.

Posting an ad on Childcare.co.uk, the mum explained: "We are looking for someone who can commit to a character and create a really fun atmosphere in our home. But also won't be afraid to be a disciplinarian if the twins are naughty or act out - they can be little terrors at times!

"The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls."

The successful applicant will need to dress like a Disney princess for twin girls.

Most parents seek stability in their childcare, but this nanny is required to switch things up and dress as a different Disney princess every month.

They're expected to work afternoons and evenings, Tuesday to Friday, doing "Disney-related activities" like baking, singing and arts and crafts with the girls.

The mum added: "Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values.

"We know this isn't a normal request for nannies.

The ad was listed on Childcare.co.uk

"However we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models".

The parents are offering a £40,000 ($A52,000) salary and will pay to hire each Disney princess costume.

The mum concluded: "We think it's a great opportunity for someone to get really creative and add a little magic to our girls' lives!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission