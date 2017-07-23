Parents reveal:'Why I took my kids to Splendour'

MUM AND KIDS: Kazzie Mahina, with kids Makoa, 4, and six-month-old Kona, at Splendour.

WITH a strong line-up of bands, dress-up photo booth, gourmet food tents and a real-life unicorn, who wouldn't ditch their hipster parents to hang out at Little Splendour.

The Little Big Tent kept kipper festival-goers amused from 10am to 5pm each day, and proved a hit with performers travelling to the show with kids, as well as music-loving families.

Sydney couple Poppy Grierson, 34, and Peter Grierson, 35, camped on-site, next to a playground, so they could bring sons Jett, nine and Darcy, two.

"We wanted to go and thought it would be a bit too long to leave the kids at home,” Mrs Grierson said.

"We thought it would be a character-building for them and a new experience.”

at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Alina Rylko

A two-hour child-minding service allowed parents to check out grown-up gigs, while their children were entertained with a tipi for dress-ups and storytelling with character visits from fairies, pirates, princesses and maybe even the odd cockatoo.

Byron Bay's Kazzie Mahina's husband is a tour manager, so son Makoa, four, and six-month-old Kona, had AAA all area passes to the entire festival.

"The two bands that are at the Little Splendour are my closest friends - King Bunny and Poppy Galactic- so that's why we came,” Ms Mahina said.

"Little Splendour is amazing and every year it gets better.

"As soon as the sun starts setting down the energy changes, the secret is to get your food and get out when the sun disappears.”