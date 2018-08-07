Menu
Login
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Police were called immediately and are investigating the death
Crime

Body found at High School

7th Aug 2018 3:14 PM

PARENTS of Darwin High School students have been informed a body was found on the school's premises on Tuesday.

Police were called immediately and are investigating the death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Darwin High School principal Jill Hazeldine sent an email to parents informing them of the incident but said students had not been affected.

"This person was not a member of the Darwin High School community," she said.

"Fortunately, students were not exposed to this incident."

Despite the body being found on the edge of the school grounds, police investigations meant some students and staff were unable to access their cars during lunch time.

Ms Hazeldine welcomed any queries from parents and thanked staff and students from their co-operation.

body found darwin high school

Top Stories

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News ITS time to say thank you to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

    • 7th Aug 2018 4:12 PM
    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Droning on about vital air safety

    Droning on about vital air safety

    News Dangerous drone operation

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    News Volunteers make the Byron Writers Festival go round

    Local Partners