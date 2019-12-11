Menu
Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court.
Crime

GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Dec 2019 3:17 PM | Updated: 11th Dec 2019 11:57 AM
BREAKING:

FRANK Pardon has been found guilty of committing sexual acts on a 14-year-old girl at the conclusion of his week-long trial.

The Noosa councillor remained composed, only raising an eyebrow, as the guilty verdict of all but one of the 11 charges was read across the courtroom

Pardon was found guilty of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child with a circumstance of aggravation, five counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 while under care after the jury deliberated for four hours across two days.

He was found not guilty of one count of indecent treatment of a child while under care.

His supporters in the courtroom were emotionless as the verdict was read.

Judge Glen Cash will determine his sentence at a later time.

UPDATE 5.30pm:

A JURY have asked to view the transcript of an alleged victim's evidence before they make a decision in Frank Pardon's trial.

A knock at the jury room door came at about 5pm before a note was passed to Judge Glen Cash with their instructions for a copy of evidence.

The jury will be given a copy of the alleged victim's evidence heard on day one of the trial.

They will reconvene at 10am tomorrow.

EARLIER:

A JURY in charge of Frank Pardon's future have retired to deliberate their verdict on day six of his indecent treatment trial.

After hearing from several witnesses including doctors, hypnotherapists, experts and the Noosa councillor, the jury broke at 2.15pm to decide their verdict on 11 sexual-related charges Pardon is facing.

Pardon is alleged to have committed the acts across four months in the 1990s at the alleged victim's workplace, in Pardon's car and at his home.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges last Tuesday.

This morning, Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings finished summing up his side of the submissions before Judge Glen Cash gave his final direction to the jury.

The group of seven men and five women broke for deliberation soon after.

If no verdict can be decided by 5pm today, the deliberation will run into tomorrow morning.

