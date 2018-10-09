Paramedics treat man bitten 'down to the bone' by shark

UPDATE 7.20am: CREWS will take a 55-year-old man to hospital 12 hours after he was bitten by a shark off the Capricorn Coast.

Paramedics met the patient at Rosslyn Bay Harbour when his boat arrived around 7am and treated him for a shark bite to his shoulder.

Crews reported the incident happened around 12 hours ago and the man was pain free.

A shark with a jaw diametre of 10cm was likely to have bitten him.

Crews will transport the man to Rockhampton Hospital shortly.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS have been called to treat a man on the Capricorn Coast who has reportedly been bitten by a shark.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call around 6.30am and headed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour to meet the patient in his boat when it arrives back in the harbour.

The 65-year-old man was reportedly bitten on the shoulder sometime yesterday afternoon and suffered a deep cut "down to the bone".