CAR CRASH: An Ambulance crew is at the scene of a two car crash east of Murwillumbah. Photo: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Paramedics assess patients on scene of two-car crash

Alison Paterson
20th Oct 2020 11:55 AM
PARAMEDICS are in the process of assessing the occupants of two vehicles involved in a two car crash earlier today.

It is understood that the incident, which occurred shortly before 11am on Tuesday, happened on Numinbah Rd, Kynnumboon, north of Murwillumbah.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they were contacted around 10.56am about the two vehicle incident.

The organisation said they had one crew on scene.

A patient involved in the crash is complaining of spinal pain.

Ambulance NSW said at this stage it appeared the person will transported to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Lismore Northern Star

