Pandemic sees more people rush home to buy houses

It’s no shock that 2021 is expected to be a very difficult year for purchasing property in Australia, with thousands of returned expats trying to join the market as the pandemic continues.

Head of Advisory at Maker Advisory Reece Coleman said the market was seeing a mix of people returning to Australia because of the pandemic and those who were already in the race to buy a home.

“Right now, the Australian property market is like a pub with no beer, or only the really overpriced stuff,” he said.

“We have an influx of expats returning to our shores, large numbers of city folk fleeing our capitals in favour of coastal and rural settings, and home loan interest rates reaching historic lows – all of which are creating a huge groundswell of buyer demand that far outweighs actual supply.”

More than 446,000 Australian expats returned to Australia between March 2020 and January 2021 and it is estimated tens of thousands are still waiting to return.

More people are hoping to get into the housing market. Credit: Getty Images

New home loan commitments are at an all-time high, up more than 50 per cent since the 2019 Banking Royal Commission, spurred on by the big banks committing to historically-low interest rates, fixed under the 2 per cent mark.

If interest rates remain low house prices could be pushed up by 30 per cent across the next three years.

All of these factors have led to significant competition in the national property market, however, supply is down 10.5 per cent from December 2020.

As a direct result, serious buyers are turning to professional help to strategically create opportunities and secure deals sooner.

“DIY is likely to continue to be a trend for flipping houses, but with a nationwide auction clearance rate of 80 per cent and off-market sales significantly increasing, the 2021 property market calls for professional insights and experience,” Mr Coleman said.

“Gone are the days when having a buyer’s agent was seen as a luxury – used as a service for the unemotional or foreign investor – today, the service is a necessary and effective strategy to level the playing field, open closed doors, and get ahead,” he said. a

