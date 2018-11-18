Pamela Anderson slams ‘smutty’ PM ScoMo

Pamela Anderson poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2017 in London on December 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Pamela Anderson has spectacularly blasted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, calling him "smutty" and "lewd" in an open letter.

She penned the missive - which was published on the Daily Beast website on Sunday - after the PM rejected her calls to help WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange come home to Australia.

Assange sought asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy in London six years ago, and Anderson has grown close to him over the years, arranging regular visits to the embassy.

After Anderson appeared on the Nine Network's 60 Minutes program appealing to Morrison for help bringing Assange home, he reportedly laughed about it.

He also told Gold Coast radio station Hot Tomato FM: "I've had plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson".

In her open letter, Anderson says "Dear Prime Minister Morrison, your comments following my appeal to you on 60 Minutes were disappointing.

"You trivialised and laughed about the suffering of an Australian and his family. You followed it with smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion.

"We all deserve better from our leaders, especially in the current environment.

"Following the show, 60 Minutes canvassed the views of Australians online. People responded in the thousands, overwhelmingly - 92 per cent of more than 7000 - in favour of bringing Julian home.

"Rather than making lewd suggestions about me, perhaps you should instead think about what you are going to say to millions of Australians when one of their own is marched in an orange jumpsuit to Guantánamo Bay - for publishing the truth. You can prevent this".

She concludes by saying "This Australian is not getting a fair go; his human rights are being openly violated.

"I am hopeful Australia now has a leader with strength and conviction enough to bring him home.

"Australia and the world are watching how you treat your citizen, your publisher, in dire need of help from his own government."

Anderson has denied rumours the she is in a relationship with Assange, but said in a recent interview they have a close bond which they describe as a "romantic struggle".

The former Baywatch actor's open letter comes after one of Assange's lawyers stated the WikiLeaks founder will not willingly travel to the United States to face charges filed under seal against him.

The statement foreshadows a possible fight over extradition for a central figure in the U.S. special counsel's Russia-Trump investigation.

Assange has speculated publicly for years that the Justice Department had brought secret criminal charges against him for revealing highly sensitive government information on his website.

That hypothesis appeared closer to reality after prosecutors, in an errant court filing in an unrelated case, inadvertently revealed the existence of sealed charges.

The filing, discovered Thursday night, said the charges and arrest warrant "would need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested in connection with the charges in the criminal complaint and can therefore no longer evade or avoid arrest and extradition in this matter."

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the case had not been made public, confirmed that charges had been filed under seal. The exact charges Assange faces and when they might be unsealed remain uncertain.

Any charges against him could help illuminate whether Russia co-ordinated with the Trump campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election. They also would suggest that, after years of internal Justice Department wrangling, prosecutors have decided to take a more aggressive tack against WikiLeaks.

A criminal case also holds the potential to expose the practices of a radical transparency activist who has been under U.S. government scrutiny for years and at the centre of some of the most explosive disclosures of stolen information in the last decade.

Those include thousands of military and State Department cables from Army Pvt. Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning, secret CIA hacking tools, and most recently and notoriously, Democratic emails that were published in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election and that U.S. intelligence officials say had been hacked by Russia.

- With AAP