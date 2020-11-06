Palaszczuk snaps over borders

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has refused to modify the state's approach to the border policy despite increased commitment from other leaders to open up.

The Sunshine State on Friday recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases and has now gone 52 days without a case being transmitted in the community.

Friday 6 November – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new confirmed cases

• 8 active cases

• 1,177 total confirmed cases

• 1,259,722 tests conducted



The premier was again flooded with questions from journalists regarding Queensland's tough border policy.

Ms Palaszczuk said she will continue to deal with the policy at the end of each month rather than weekly despite new national cases becoming rare.

She was also pressed over the comparison with South Australia which has not had a new case in weeks despite being open to New South Wales travellers.

"Everyone is making a bigger deal of this than needs to be," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters. "Let's be practical and use commonsense here, don't put words in my mouth.

"Our border measures have kept Queenslanders safe."

The premier was again flooded with questions over her border policy. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

When the premier was quizzed about the policy to defer the border decision to the end of the month as opposed to weekly, she refused to provide any significant detail.

"That's what we've decided to do and it gives people certainty," she said.

Last week, Queensland opened its borders to the rest of the country except for those in Victoria and Sydney.

Those in New South Wales can enter the Sunshine State so long as they haven't been in the greater Sydney area for two weeks or more before travel.

Ms Palaszczuk referred to Clive Palmer's failed bid in the High Court on Friday morning to prove border closures were unconstitutional as vindication for her policy.

"I have Queenslanders coming up to me all the time, and I've travelled a lot of this state in the last month, and everyone is saying how they feel safe because the borders were in place," she said.

"You've got a High Court decision today now that actually proves that putting in place those strong border measures was constitutional."

