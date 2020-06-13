Palace Cinemas prepare to reopen with extra safety measures

PALACE Cinemas have announced they will reopen their sites nationally from July 2.

The cinema group today announced it was planning to reopen all sites, including Byron Bay, with improved procedures to protect patrons and staff.

There will be capped cinema capacities and seating allocation when the cinemas reopen their doors with a full slate of new release films.

Friends and family will be allowed to remain seated together while separate bookings will be distanced.

Palace Cinemas also plan to hold staggered screenings to reduce foyer congestion.

Hand sanitiser stations will be provided at cinema entrances and points of sale.

People will be requested where possible to book online or by phone.

New released lined up for Palace Cinemas include A White, White Day , Bellbird, Shirley and The Burnt Orange Heresy.

Palace plans to resume the French Film Festival which was halted in March as a result of the pandemic.

Chief executive Benjamin Zeccola said they wanted to reopen with new released.

“Going to the cinema means you are seeing it first, in state of the art surroundings, and as the director intended it,” he said.

“Movie lovers have been vocal about their enthusiasm to come back to the cinema experience and we can’t wait to serve them.”