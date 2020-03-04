Menu
Subscribe
Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding.
Crime

Pair in custody after surprise find during traffic stop

Liana Turner
4th Mar 2020 12:36 PM
TWO men allegedly found with 54kg of cannabis in their possession after a traffic stop have been remanded in custody.

Police will allege Highway Patrol pulled over a Honda Accord being driven my Cabramatta man Huu Phuong Phan, 29, as he was allegedly travelling at 98km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Ballina about 12.50pm on Tuesday.

 

Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.
Police will allege Trong Sang Le, 24, from Canley Heights, was also in the vehicle.

They will allege they became suspicious after speaking with Mr Phan and the Richmond Police District Target Action Group assisted in a search of the vehicle.

They allegedly located 27 cryovac bags containing 54kg of cannabis, estimated to have a potential street value of more than $475,000.

The bags were allegedly located inside seven duffel bags which were padlocked and cable-tied, all within the vehicle's boot.

The Sydney men were arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

Mr Phan was issued a speeding infringement and both men were charged with taking part in the commercial supply of a prohibited drug and drug possession.

Both charges relate to the entirety of cannabis allegedly found inside the vehicle.

The case went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court this morning and neither of the accused, who were represented by a solicitor from Sydney-based Ly Lawyers, applied for bail.

They are both, however, expected to make a bail application when the matter returns to court on April 27.

        Police pull over speeding car, find $475,000 surprise

        How $725,000 works improved safety on busy Byron road

        7 very Northern Rivers ways to stop coronavirus spread

