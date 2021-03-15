Menu
Two men have been arrested in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.
Pair accused of manslaughter change plea days before trial

Aisling Brennan
15th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Two men charged over an alleged fatal assault in Ballina have changed their pleas days before going to trial.

Bradley Presbury, 23 and Justin Anderson, 26, were due to go to trial for the manslaughter of Iluka man Aaron Marks on Monday, March 15.

Mr Marks, previously from the Sunshine Coast, had been visiting Ballina when he was found critically injured on a River St footpath early on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Aaron Marks, of Iluka, was fatally assaulted at Ballina on May 12, 2018.
The 38-year-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died three days later.

Presbury and Anderson had previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

They appeared before Lismore District Court on March 9, less than a week out from their trial date, and entered pleas of guilty to different charges.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions accepted the pleas and the men were arraigned and dropped the manslaughter charge from both indictments.

Anderson pleaded guilty to assault causing death.

Officers arrest two men at Ballina in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.
Anderson, who did not apply for bail and remains bail refused, will be sentenced on June 24 in Lismore District Court.

Meanwhile, Presbury pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and perverting the course of justice.

The DPP did not include a second charge of perverting the course of justice on Presbury’s indictment.

Presbury, who remains on bail, will be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on March 24.

