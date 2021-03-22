Menu
10th anniversary of Japan's 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
Page MP distances himself from senators’ pro-nuke stance

David Kirkpatrick
22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Page MP Kevin Hogan has distanced himself from comments made by the Nationals Senate team indicating support for nuclear power.

Nationals Senate Leader, Senator McKenzie stated: “Nuclear is a mature, low emissions technology and it is right that we should include it in any plan for Australia’s future.”

Nationals deputy leader, Victorian senator and new agriculture Minister Bridget Mackenzie.
Deputy Leader for the Nationals Senator Canavan said: “We can’t just continue to shut off cheap reliable power and replace it with something that only shows up to work when they want to, we need reliable power generation to back our industries.”

NSW Senator Perin Davey added: “It is blindly hypocritical to preach net zero and block a zero-emission technology that can meet base load power requirements consistently and reliably – nuclear.

“It is also hypocritical of us as a nation to be happy to export uranium but not use it ourselves.”

However, if the Senators were expecting the same level of support from lower house members of their party, Mr Hogan dialled down the rhetoric.

Page MP Kevin Hogan.
“I understand that nuclear energy has an advantage as a low carbon emitting fuel but currently it is illegal in Australia,” Mr Hogan said.

“I can’t foresee the circumstances that would make nuclear energy possible.

“Having said that I am looking at any tech-led advancement that can help us to become a lower emitting country.”

Lismore Northern Star

