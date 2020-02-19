Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.
A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.
Crime

Paedophile ex-MP arrested again

by AAP
19th Feb 2020 1:08 PM

Convicted paedophile and former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos has been rearrested at his Sydney home with fresh charges expected.

NSW Police said today they arrested a 62-year-old man at his Malabar home and took him to Maroubra police station.

Orkopoulos was released from Sydney's Long Bay prison late last year after an 11-year stint behind bars for child sex offences.

 

Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

 

He was arrested last month for two alleged breaches of parole including creating an Instagram account.

He has pleaded not guilty to those allegations.

Orkopoulos allegedly created an Instagram account in early January and failed to notify police for a number of days.

He's also accused of talking to a child while on a call with one of his adult children.

That matter was scheduled to return to court in March.

The former NSW Aboriginal affairs minister in the Morris Iemma government was jailed in 2008 after he was convicted of 30 offences including sexual intercourse with a male between 10 and 18 years, possessing child pornography and supplying cannabis and heroin.

child sex abuse milton orkopoulos

Just In

    Today show slumps to new low

    Today show slumps to new low
    • 19th Feb 2020 1:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

        premium_icon TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

        News THERE’S a face you may recognise in this young American band, which will play Australia for the first time in July.

        Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        premium_icon Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        News High volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia

        Funding for pop-up homeless shelter running dry

        premium_icon Funding for pop-up homeless shelter running dry

        News A POP-UP homeless shelter at Byron Bay has been a lifeline for local people in...

        Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        premium_icon Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        News A SPECIAL report into the impact of crystal methamphetamine was conducted over 18...