Paedophile and child killer to walk free

No trace of Samantha Knight, who disappeared in 1986, has ever been found.

CHILD killer and serial paedophile Michael Guider will walk free from prison on a five-year extended supervision order.

The State of NSW, in an application brought by Attorney-General Mark Speakman, had fought to keep the 68-year-old in jail for at least another year.

He has been behind bars since 1996 for countless child sexual abuse crimes and the manslaughter of Bondi nine-year-old Samantha Knight.

But Justice Richard Button today said: "I have imposed a five-year extended supervision order of great stringency" and adjourned the court.

Samantha Knight.

Samantha Knight vanished after she was seen talking to an adult male on Bondi Rd in Bondi in August 1986.

Guider pleaded guilty to her manslaughter in 2002 and was jailed for a maximum of 17 years.

His 12-year minimum sentence for manslaughter expired in 2014 but the State Parole Authority declined to release him on the advice of the Serious Offenders Review Counsel.

He never again applied for parole.

Indecent photographs were found in Guider’s possession.

WHAT ELSE DID GUIDER DO?

Guider was first jailed in 1996 after pleading guilty to 60 child sex offences against nine young girls and two young boys.

These included 15 counts of sexual intercourse without consent "comprising acts of penile penetration, penetration with a finger and with objects, and oral intercourse".

He was sentenced to a maximum of 16 years "penal servitude" for 16 counts of administering a stupefying drug with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Fixed terms of six years, four years, 18 months, 12 months and nine months were imposed for all of his other crimes.

But they were all served concurrently and therefore completely overlapped.

In 2000, he was nabbed for eight more child sexual assault offences dating back to the 1980s.

He was sentenced to further terms of six-and-a-half years' imprisonment and of 12 months.

These were also served concurrently.

Finally, in 2002 and part way through his child abuse prison sentences, Guider pleaded guilty to killing Samantha and was jailed.

His maximum 17-year sentence took immediate effect.

"Had Guider been serving his sentences consecutively, we wouldn't be here today," a survivor of Guider's child sexual abuse, Lisa Giles, said last month.

"He would be incarcerated for life."

Michael Guider.

He’s been in jail for 23 consecutive years.