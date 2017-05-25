Paddlers ready to splash

ROLLING ON THE RIVER: Heading down the river safely at the Mullum2Bruns paddle. Photo Contributed

PADDLERS of all descriptions will set off from Federation Bridge in Mullumbimby on Sunday for the eighth Mullum2Bruns event.

Entrants going with the flow will be overtaken by kayakers and stand up paddlers contesting the challenge divisions of the event.

Dragon boats will churn along, each with 20 costumed paddlers, making an impressive sight.

Decorated canoes, demonstrating the imagination of their crews, will push on to the finish line hoping the structures that bedeck their craft stay in place all the way to Brunswick Heads.

The Paddle, as it is otherwise known is probably the biggest event of its kind in Australia, and brings together all kinds of craft and people to have fun on the Brunswick River.

The event is run as a fundraiser for Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, Brunswick Marine Rescue and the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre.

They are all there on the day at the start in Mullumbimby, on the way down the River and at the finish at Terrace Park in Brunswick Heads where a party welcomes participants and competitors.

To keep everyone entertained, there will be numerous attractions including a jumping castle, face painting and balloon art.

In keeping with the aquatic them of the day there will be a stand up paddle clinic and, if water and weather conditions remain favourable, a dragon boat demonstration and try-out.

The paddle party will also feature a great line-up of musical talent on the Brunswick Sound Shell Stage from 9.30am on Sunday morning.

The event is not only a fundraiser, but it also tests the organisational and operational aspects of the volunteer groups.

Jo Spiteri, from Brunswick Marine Rescue said: "We will have members and rescue craft from other units on the Far North Coast joining us for this event.”

For information go to: mullum2bruns.com.au .