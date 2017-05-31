Paddle out honours surfer Greg Melhuish

A CLOSE group of devoted surfing mates and family were at Broken Head on the weekend for a paddle out to remember local surfing identity Greg Melhuish.
President of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club Neil Cameron said: "Greg came up here 40 so years ago from Cronulla as a bit of a legend having ridden 15-foot waves out at Shark Island."
"He was a tough character who played a good game of rugby union and touch footy as well as always being a super competitive surfer and great board shaper.
"He was diagnosed with cancer about 12 months ago and the doctors gave him six months.
"It's a tribute to his toughness that he saw out the year. Vale Greg."
