Paddle for fun from Mullum to Bruns

DRAG RACES: The Mullum2Bruns Paddle splashes off this weekend and dragon boats will once again feature prominently. Contributed

ONLY a few sleeps until the legendary Mullum2Bruns Paddle this Sunday, one of the biggest paddle events in Australia and an iconic eco-friendly family event for the region.

"Whether you're competing alongside the world's finest kayak or stand up paddlers, or just paddling for fun, you'll have a magical and memorable experience on the water and be helping three worthy community groups at the same time,” Paddle Co-ordinator Jo Spiteri said.

After six months of preparation, representatives of the three non-profit groups behind this fundraising event, Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, Marine Rescue Brunswick and the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre, are taking care of the final details to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey for paddlers down the Brunswick River and a fabulous day out at Terrace Park in Brunswick Heads.

Behind the scenes, their dedicated teams of volunteers are busy selling raffle and duck race tickets, as well as preparing home-made cakes and other yummy food for their fundraising food stalls.

"Last year we raised $32K between us and we're hoping to top that effort,” Ms Spiteri said.

"The prizes in the Coleman Raffle are outstanding, with a $1400 Coleman family camping package and box set of Global Paddler books as first prize, and a holiday at Riverview Apartments for 4-6 people with a dinner, massage, river cruise and surf gear voucher as second prize. If a camping pack or a holiday isn't your thing, a $500 shopping spree in Mullum and Bruns is sure to excite as third prize. At only $2 a ticket, it's definitely worth a shot.

"Souvenir T-shirts and stickers will be on sale at the information tents at the start and finish, and we'll also be looking for creative ideas for next year's T-shirt design.”

If you'd rather be a spectator, head down to the Terrace Park in Bruns for the fun activities that start at 9.30am. Please note that new time limits for parking in the CBD in Bruns now apply on Sundays, so park a block away and enjoy a leisurely Sunday stroll to the park and avoid a fine.

Grab some food from the cafes or three community group stalls and pick your position on the footbridge or riverbank to marvel at the power and beauty of the stand up paddle competitors as they cross the finishing line. There are often photo finishes, even after paddling for 10km! The stunning Dragon Boat flotilla glides past at 10.30am and the first Hotel Brunswick kayak challengers are expected to cross the line before 11am. Enjoy the great live music, free activities and lunch until the raffle draw and duck race at 2pm.

There will be great photo opportunities at the Mullum2Bruns Paddle - so much colour, action and goodwill to capture! So get snapping and enter your sensational photos in this year's "Loving Bruns” Simple Pleasures Photo Competition, opening in June. Paddle registration and information at www.mullum2bruns.com.au.