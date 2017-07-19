Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

WE'RE just days away from the gates officially opening for Splendour In The Grass 2017, and it seems punters can breathe a sigh of relief - the weather forecast is looking good.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is predicting a slight chance of rain but mostly sunshine for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival with possible highs of up to 24°C.

BoM Spokesman David Barlow said it will slowly warm up over the weekend.

"For Friday and Saturday there is chance of a light shower around 30 to 40%," Mr Barlow said.

"We are seeing 18 on Friday...then reaching 22 on Sunday in Byron Bay."

As the weather is often unpredictable in this region you may still want to pack your gumboots just in case, but it's looking likely you will come home with a clean pair.

At night, lowest temperatures over the weekend are predicted 10°C so warm clothes are still essential once the sun drops.

Mr Barlow said up until Friday there is no chance of rain, so the Splendour fields should be nice and dry when the camp grounds open.

The weather is looking much the same for the rest of the region, with a possible shower and tops of 21°C for Lismore on Saturday, 23°C on Sunday.