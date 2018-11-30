Menu
Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during tree maintenance work.
Pacific Highway lane closure

Rachel Vercoe
29th Nov 2018 12:30 PM

TREE maintenance work will be carried out over the weekend, reducing traffic on the Pacific Highway to one lane.

The changed traffic conditions will take place on Sunday on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour for work to be carried out between Bray and Marcia streets.

Work will be carried out at Coffs Creek Tributary near Wentworth Avenue between 9am and 6pm on Sunday, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the work is completed, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701

