‘Overjoyed’ Pippa Middleton gives birth

by Britta Zeltmann, The Sun
16th Mar 2021 6:31 AM

 

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their second child.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister gave birth to a baby girl named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, The Sun reports.

A family spokesman said: "I'm delighted to confirm, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born around 4.22am this morning, weighing 6lbs 7oz (2.9kg). Mother and baby are doing well."

Pippa, 37, and James, 45, are already parents to two-year-old son Arthur.

Grace's middle names, Elizabeth and Grace, are a loving nod to her two grandmothers, Carole Elizabeth Middleton and Jane Matthews.

Pippa kept relatively quiet during her second pregnancy and was only spotted out a handful of times in her west London neighbourhood.

In fact, the news was only confirmed earlier this month when mum Carole gave an interview with Good Housekeeping.

The mum-of-three opened up about being a "very hands-on" gran to Kate Middleton's children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, as well as Pippa's first child Arthur, 2.

Speaking of her hopes for the year ahead, Carole said: "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

 

Baby Grace will be the fifth grandchild for Pippa's parents and another cousin for Prince William and Kate's three children.

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield. In 2018 they welcomed baby Arthur in St Mary's Hospital in London.

It was the same place where sister Kate gave birth to all three of her children.

 

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

 

 

