‘Over the odds’: the forgotten horse of the Everest

Trainer Kris Lees will saddle up In Her Time in The Everest. Picture: AAP

SHE'S the forgotten horse of The Everest and will have to defy a betting drift to win the $14 million race at Randwick on Saturday.

But form on paper says In Her Time deserves respect heading into Australia's richest race.

The Kris Lees-trained seven-year-old was $26 to win The Everest before last night's barrier draw and other than international visitor Ten Sovereigns she's the only horse that punters haven't seen run this preparation.

"I don't know what she's been doing wrong, but she's doing well," Lees said.

"She hasn't raced for quite a while so we're a bit out of sight, out of mind, I suppose. She's over the odds in what's an open race."

It shouldn't worry her supporters because she's won five from eight first-up, including two at Group 1 level.

Since her seventh placing in last year's Everest she's taken out the Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1000m) and beaten home top-quality opposition such as Pierata, Sunlight, Osborne Bulls and Redzel in races.

"She ran very well for me first-up last year in near track record time. She did race a little below her best second-up (in the Everest) and the wet track may have had something to do with it," Lees said.

"She's nice and fresh now and she's got a pretty good record first-up."

The TAB's Gerard Middleton said while her record on paper was great, she's would have to run the race of her life to win.

"In Her Time has a great record fresh, but to go into a $14 million Everest first-up against this field is a massive ask," he said. "Considering we haven't see her she's likely to be soft in the market on race day but she will have some admirers."

Lees has had horses in the past two runnings of The Everest and last year trained Le Romain and Graff to run fourth and fifth respectively along with In Her Time.

This time around she'll get a dry track, however, and that's where she's been successful in seven of her nine wins.

Lees also thinks the addition of speedster Nature Strip is a good thing for the race.

"I think it brings every horse into the race, especially the ones that get back," he said. "It will make for a very fair contest and every horse will get its chance. I couldn't single out one horse but I suppose Santa Ana Lane and Pierata are going the right way.

"The barrier draw will play it's part but overall I'm very happy with her. The 1200m start at Randwick is a pretty fair start so it might not have a huge bearing."

THE EVEREST

ROYAL RANDWICK (1200m), SATURDAY, LADBROKES' ODDS

1 514s2 SANTA ANA LANE A Freedman M Zahra 58.5 $4.60f

2 51s21 PIERATA G Hickman T Berry 58.5 $5.50

3 68s13 REDZEL Peter and Paul Snowden K McEvoy 58.5 $10

4 14s41 NATURE STRIP C Waller T Clark 58.5 $17

5 31s81 TREKKING J Cummings J Parr 58.5 $21

6 31s23 CLASSIQUE LEGEND L Bridge N Rawiller 58.5 $13

7 s5416 TEN SOVEREIGNS A O'Brien R Moore 58 $21

8 06s13 ALIZEE J Cummings H Bowman 56.5 $12

9 3s531 SUNLIGHT T McEvoy L Currie 56.5 $14

10 2s16s IN HER TIME K Lees B Avdulla 56.5 $26

11 111s1 ARCADIA QUEEN C Waller J McDonald 56.5 $5.50

12 17s22 YES YES YES C Waller G Boss 53 $11

