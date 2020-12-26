Over 30 beach rescues by “fantastic lifesavers”

MULTIPLE RESCUES: Surf Lifesaving FNC lifesavers and lifeguards conducted around successful 30 rescues on Christmas Day, 2020, including one which involved five people at Sharps Beach north of Ballina.

In an incredible operation, surf lifesavers and lifeguards undertook the successful rescue of five people in turbulent conditions at once Northern Rivers beach on Christmas Day.

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels said the simultaneous rescue was “one of numerous rescues along the Far North Coast.”

“Our surf lifesavers and; lifeguards did at least 30 rescues on Christmas Day,” he said.

“For us Sharps Beach north of Ballina was the main problems because of its location and our ability to get resources need in regard to tidal, water and wave conditions.”

It is also understood that there were multiple ambulance attendances at Sharps beach, Broken Head and Tallows Beach.

Mr Samuels said it was a matter of all hands on deck when lifesavers realised they needed backup.

“The lifesavers and lifeguards on duty had multiple rescues and we ended up sending the Ballina support jetski and Ballina patrol sent their IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) to assist,” he said.

“At one stage there were five people being recused at once and our duty officer Jimmy Keogh also attended the scene.”

Mr Samuels said the work of these “fantastic” lifesavers and lifeguards was sensational.

“They all do an amazing job, this time of the year,” he said.

“Obviously this is a time of year to be home with your family but they are out on the beach, making sure everyone else’s family is safe.”

Mr Samuels said anyone thinking of visiting a beach this summer should ensure they choose one that is patrolled, should follow directions of lifesavers and swim between the flags only.

“Check out SLS Beach Safe for the nearest patrolled beach near you,” he said.

“You can also check beach conditions.”