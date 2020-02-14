Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.
Health

Over 1700 China health workers infected with some dying

14th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

China National Health Commission has said that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swimmers and surfers be aware of pollution risks

        premium_icon Swimmers and surfers be aware of pollution risks

        News THE clean 8-10ft surf conditions may be too tempting to resist for North Coast surfers, but be aware of the health risks.

        REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

        News A full list of locations for Splendour tickets.

        How to grow your own rainforest trees

        premium_icon How to grow your own rainforest trees

        News Guide explains how to grow rainforest species from seeds.

        UPDATE: Latest on flood warning for Tweed River

        UPDATE: Latest on flood warning for Tweed River

        News Free story: Minor To Major Flood Warnings issued for the Tweed River