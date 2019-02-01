Outriggers meet dragon boats for paddle

THE Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club punted and shunted on the Richmond River sharing time on the water with the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club over the Australia Day holiday.

Crews swapped boats trying the different disciplines in a fun-filled hour on the water mixing experiences and techniques in a joyful morning of paddling fun.

Highly experienced outrigger coach Denise Cooper said: "It was a great time to share craft, learn technique, and have a laugh.”

"We love to play, we

love to train, and at the

end of the day we all had a bacon and egg roll and shared our love of being on the water.”

The Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club put several outriggers on the water and 17 people from Rainbow Dragons put their boat on the water with NROCC hosting a club breakfast under the trees at Cawarra Park.

Dragon boat steerer Phil Wilk endorsed the concept of clubs coming together for fun, friendship and different paddling experiences.

"It was a great morning.”