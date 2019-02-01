Menu
Login
OUTRIGGERS: Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club at their Australia Day Paddle event.
OUTRIGGERS: Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club at their Australia Day Paddle event. Contributed
Sport

Outriggers meet dragon boats for paddle

1st Feb 2019 12:17 PM

THE Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club punted and shunted on the Richmond River sharing time on the water with the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club over the Australia Day holiday.

Crews swapped boats trying the different disciplines in a fun-filled hour on the water mixing experiences and techniques in a joyful morning of paddling fun.

Highly experienced outrigger coach Denise Cooper said: "It was a great time to share craft, learn technique, and have a laugh.”

"We love to play, we

love to train, and at the

end of the day we all had a bacon and egg roll and shared our love of being on the water.”

The Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club put several outriggers on the water and 17 people from Rainbow Dragons put their boat on the water with NROCC hosting a club breakfast under the trees at Cawarra Park.

Dragon boat steerer Phil Wilk endorsed the concept of clubs coming together for fun, friendship and different paddling experiences.

"It was a great morning.”

australia day weekend dragon boats outrigger canoe club richmond river
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

    Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

    News BYRON junior golfer continues on his winning ways.

    Poisonous plant to be targeted at North Coast village

    Poisonous plant to be targeted at North Coast village

    News Toxic weed will be removed by Landcare volunteers

    EDITORIAL: Choose your own founding story

    EDITORIAL: Choose your own founding story

    News Create your own founding myth