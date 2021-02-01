Outrage after boy denied Macca’s meal

A McDonald's in the UK has copped major backlash after reportedly refusing a father and son a Happy Meal.

Healthcare worker Sheree Claire and her 12-year-old son were in the car behind the pair at a McDonald's in Leeds, West Yorkshire, with the father and son making their order by foot, via a drive-through lane.

In a now viral Twitter post alongside a snap of the pair at the counter, the woman said the man had tried to take his son for a Happy Meal, but because they didn't have a car, staff refused to serve him.

"He was still polite," Ms Claire said about the father.

At the moment in the UK, due to COVID lockdowns, the fast food restaurants are closed to dine-in and takeaway customers, with only drive-through available.

The father and son at the drive-through window of a McDonald's in Leeds, in the UK.

After witnessing what had happened, her son then offered to buy the other young boy his meal, however, Ms Claire claimed, "McDonald's refused to serve us."

"So my son went over & gave his meal to the boy," she said in her post.

"McDonald's said nobody was allowed to buy the boy a meal; so sad. And he had a mask and I can't see much difference when McDonald's do UberEats delivery etc."

The woman's post, which has since been liked more than 25,000 times, prompted McDonald's UK to respond.

Sheree Claire posted about the experience to her Twitter page.

"We can't serve customers on foot for safety, on this occasion we offered to assist the customer at the front of the restaurant away from the Drive Thru queue," a spokesperson for the fast-food chain wrote in a tweet.

"We understand this wasn't communicated to you properly so apologise for any confusion caused."

But the mum continued that "nobody offered to do that".

"As we were leaving when my son gave him his meal, he was stood and had asked somebody else to go to the drive-through for him, but they clearly said nobody could buy food for him," she explained.

McDonald's UK responded saying they offered to assist the customer at the front of the restaurant, but the pair had reportedly left.

McDonald's then responded that there was a communication breakdown, offering another apology.

"The gentleman is one of our regular customers and the restaurant manager had made clear to him that their order would be brought to the front of the restaurant on this occasion, there does appear to have been a miscommunication with yourself and we do apologise for that."

The mum's post has since been inundated with furious comments with some describing it as "dreadful".

"That is dreadful. Good on you and your son for doing this. People don't need this in already difficult times," one person wrote.

Many took to the mum's post with some describing McDonald's approach as 'dreadful'.

Others agreed with the fast-food chain that it is in fact 'dangerous' to serve people on foot, in drive-through.

"What are the health and safety reasons. Especially since he's already standing at the window," one person asked. "Can we have evidence of the risk assessment carried out please."

"Of course you can serve customers on foot. Many times your own staff come out to take the orders when the queues are building up. Wouldn't have taken much to show a little humanity and take their order whilst they stand off the driveway," another added.

"Why, why, why … what does it matter. Serve the guy his food!" a fourth person tweeted.

However, others defended McDonald's saying a drive-through is for cars only.

"If you start letting people walk through the drive-through and order food it defeats the entire purpose of a 'drive-through' and bring a whole lot of safety issues."

