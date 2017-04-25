Outbreak of whooping cough at Northern Rivers school

A LOCAL school has confirmed five cases of whooping cough among their students.

Teven Tintenbar Public School have informed parents of the outbreak via their Facebook page.

On April 13, the school reported the first case.

"We have a confirmed case of Whooping Cough in our school," the post read.

"Please watch out for the symptoms and seek advice from your doctor if concerned.

"We urge our families with new babies to take extra care and seek medical advice immediately if anyone you know has been exposed or have been confirmed as having whooping cough."

On April 20, the Teven Tintenbar Public School Facebook page had informed parents of another confirmed case:

"We have another case of whooping cough in the year 4 class," this post read.

"Thanks to the diligence of the first parent, the second child quickly had access to antibiotics.

"As we go back to school, it is important that you take any cough seriously.

"Whooping cough can be deadly for babies and young children.

"To protect all children, we will be sending home any child who has signs of having more than just a runny nose.

"Please limit your access to school if you have small babies at home."

Yesterday, the school broke the news of more confirmed cases.

"We have three more confirmed cases, with more awaiting test results," yesterday's Facebook post read.

"This now accounts for most of our classes at school.

"We thank our supportive community for following this up and letting us know.

"Please make your friends who are not on Facebook aware that they can view these updates and find the information links provided on the social media feed at the bottom of our school webpage."

The school also linked parents to an information page on whooping cough.