Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright
Outback Wrangler Matt Wright
News

Outback Wrangler Matt Wright's pet croc bit man

11th May 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PET croc of Outback Wrangler Matt Wright bit the man near Mandorah last weekend, it has emerged.

Initially, authorities were told the man, 24, suffered serious injuries to his hand after he was bitten while fishing.

But the NT News can reveal the incident happened at Mr Wright's property on Berry Springs Rd in the area.

It is understood the man was driven to a nearby location where paramedics were called.

It is not known why the initial reports to authorities were incorrect.

Pic Essay
Pic Essay

Last week, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injured man was unsure of the type of croc that bit him but paramedics believe it was a saltie due to the bite mark patterns.

The man was driven to Berry Springs by his mate and was met by paramedics and rushed to Royal Hospital.

The man is understood to have lost at least one finger.

The NT News has contacted Mr Wright and police for comment.

More Stories

croc attack croc wrangler editors picks madorah matt wright

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How council won battle against seniors living project

        premium_icon How council won battle against seniors living project

        Council News THE developer wanted to expand its Ballina site with 75 new dwellings.

        Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        News THE vital service has flown more than 10,000 missions since 1982

        Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        premium_icon Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        News NRMA confirmed petrol prices are coming down in parts of the Northern Rivers, but...

        HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        premium_icon HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        News PROPERTIES have been sold after just a couple of weeks on the market.