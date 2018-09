Fire crews have been called to a grass fire at Jiggi.

Fire crews have been called to a grass fire at Jiggi. Trevor Veale

Rural Fire Service crews are at the scene of the out-of-control blaze on Warby Rd at Jiggi.

A Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers spokesman said limited details were available.

"We've dealing with that at the moment," he said.

"We've got three trucks on scene."

