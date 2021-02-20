Menu
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
Crime

‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 11:29 AM

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Brogan Almat has been reported missing.
Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.

Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.

A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".

Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.

Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.

Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
