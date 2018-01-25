Out and about on Australia's big day

AUSTRALIA'S BIG DAY: YiYi, Delta Kaye and Indira at the Byron Bay Survival Day Celebrations in 2017.

AUSTRALIA'S BIG DAY: YiYi, Delta Kaye and Indira at the Byron Bay Survival Day Celebrations in 2017. Lyn McCarthy

AUSTRALIA Day will be celebrated far and wide across Byron Shire with council awards for the shire's outstanding citizens and the running of the Australia Day Paddle from Watego Beach to Main Beach Surf Club.

For local aboriginal community members Friday is the 14th Annual Celebration of the Survival of Aboriginal Culture starting at 11am-3pm at Main Beach Byron Bay.

"January 26 will always be Invasion Day, a day of mourning,” said local Arakwal custodian Delta Kay. "But it is also Survival Day, when we invite the whole community to celebrate and honour the resilience of Aboriginal people and the strength of our culture.”

The day begins at 11am with Arakwal singer/guitarist Billy Smith before the formal welcome from Nigel Stewart & Delta Kay at 12noon.

At 12:15pm Bunyarra Dubay women dancers will perform followed at 1pm by story, dance and song from Uncle Pete.

Australia Day Ambassador Corey Payne will speak at 2pm, Tony Barry will deliver a poem at 2.15pm before Delta Kay wraps the day up at 2.50pm.

Council's official Australia Day Ceremony is by invitation only and takes place from 11am at the Ocean Shores Country Club.

The ceremony will feature the Australia Day Ambassador Corey Payne's, Australia Day Address, Community Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

Awards will be given for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Sports Person of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Environmental Volunteer Project of the Year.

Brunswick Heads' Breakfast in the Park, presented by the Combined Services of Brunswick Valley takes place from from 7am-10am at the Housie Tent, Banner Park, Brunswick Heads.

Breakfast is $5.00 including a free Australian flags, live music and a sing-a-long.

Byron Bay Breakfast in the Park presented by the Rotary Club of Byron Bay will be on from 7.30am-11am next to the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach.

There will be light refreshments, free Australian flags and live entertainment.

The Australia Day Paddle kicks off from 8am at the Byron Bay Surf Club with paddle commencing at 10am. For details see Wave Rave on Page 46.

For other Australia Day activities go to Community Calendar on page 11.