Is our Tino really the next Petero?

Caption: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has announced himself as a future star of the NRL after scoring two tries for the Melbourne Storm against the Broncos last week.

If Tino Fa'asuamaleaui hadn't already announced himself as a future superstar of the NRL, there can be no doubt about it now.

The Gympie product shone brightest on the Suncorp Stadium stage last Friday night, putting away a double as his Melbourne Storm crushed the hapless Brisbane Broncos 46-8.

The hulking prop scraped over the line with defenders draped all over him for his first try at the 53rd minute, and charged in to make it two with six minutes remaining on the clock.

It was the standout performance in a sterllar season so far for the Gold Coast Titans-bound 20-year-old, who now has three career tries to his name from 16 games.

He has well and truly cemented himself in Craig Bellamy's best 17, and rugby league writers have already drawn comparisons between Tino and past footy greats, particularly Petero Civoniceva.

The grateful giant recently told NRL.com he was hoping to help the Storm to premiership glory before packing his bags at the end of this season.

"At the start of the pre-season my main goal was firstly to get in the Storm team, stay in the team and hopefully be there at the big dance at the end of the year and get a (premiership) ring before I leave," Fa'asuamaleaui told NRL.com.

"The club has done so much for me off the field, and just as much on the field with defensive things I didn't even know you had to do in rugby league."

His latest performance also caught the attention of the Queensland Maroons, who awarded him the "QLDER player of the week" for Round 11.

The second-placed Storm face Newcastle at Sunshine Coast Stadium this afternoon.