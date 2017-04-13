News

Our simple treasures are back

13th Apr 2017 9:55 AM
OLD AND GOLDEN: Horse and carriage ride across the Brunswick River.
OLD AND GOLDEN: Horse and carriage ride across the Brunswick River. Kate Nutt

THE award winning Brunswick Heads Old & Gold Festival will be on again this June, but "this year it's on probation” says Cherie Heale 2017 co-ordinator.

Fifteen years ago the vision for Old and Gold was to have fun celebrating all things old, secondhand and recycled in a friendly and relaxed village atmosphere whilst promoting an economic boost during the normally bleak winter period and providing an opportunity for local community groups to fundraise.

The huge All Town Garage sale was seen as an opportunity for Brunswick Heads residents to make a little money and to maybe on-spend in their home town.

"Over the years the festival has grown and we have seen many changes, not all of them good for Brunswick Heads,” said Ms Heale.

"Rogue unregistered stalls and garage sales have lined the streets along with illegal food stalls and items being sold that are not in line with the Old and Gold theme. Some people are taking advantage of the number of visitors to the town on the day and it is unfair to those businesses that sponsor the event and make it possible and to the residents of Brunswick Heads who do the right thing by registering their garage sales. Without their input the festival could not go ahead.”

This year the Byron Shire Council and the local police will be on board and any illegal or unregistered stalls will be asked to move on and potentially fined.

Illegal parking is also an issue as it is unsafe and rangers will be on hand. Parking is provided every year for a small fee that goes to a local community group or the school and should be utilised.

"We don't want to be 'party poopers' and we welcome all visitors,” said Ms Heale. We welcome all visitors to Old & Gold, however, we also want to maintain our Simple Pleasures ethos and continue to enjoy our homegrown, sustainable event.

This year will feature the Indoor Collectibles Fair, Ye Old Church Fair, Brunswick Heads School Treasure Trove and CWA Second Hand Fair. Organisers also thanked this year's sponsors including: "Byron Shire News, Caltex Brunswick Heads, Brunswick Heads Seafood and Footbridge Cafe.

For more information and sponsorship opprtunities call 6685 1003 or email: chamber@brunswickheads .org.au.

Topics:  brunswick heads northern rivers festivals old and gold festival

