Our picks: What not to miss at Falls Byron Bay

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

NOW IN its 25th year, the Falls Festival is shaping up to be one of its biggest yet.

This is the fifth year that the event has been held in Byron, and 2018's edition has attracted top national and international artists.

Among the many stars that will be performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay here is a list of some who deserve extra special attention.

Daryl Braithwaite

CLASSIC AUSSIE: Daryl Braithwaite performs during the Heritage Bank Live Concert Series at the Ergon Energy Food & Wine Festival. Sunday, 17th Sep, 2017. Nev Madsen

ICONIC Australian musician, Daryl Braithwaite, has released his greatest hits album, Days Go By, a definitivecollection from an artist who's had such a glittering career.

The release included four brand new recordings exclusive to this album: When We Were Kings, If You Leave Me Now, In Your Eyes and Motor's Too Fast.

Days Go By features all the hits that fans have come to know and love from Braithwaite, such as Rise, One Summer, As the Days Go By and his now classic The Horses.

Braithwaite, 68, was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame at the awards in Sydney on November 28.

Daryl Braithwaite's extraordinary career spans over 45 years, and he is one of Australia's most successful pop singers.

The artist boasts an impressive discography that includes two quadruple-platinum albums, Edge (1988) and Rise (1990), he has made history as an indisputable Australian legend, both as a solo act and with the band Sherbet.

His Aria #1 Album Edge (1988) spent 45 weeks in the chart, while his #3 Aria album Rise (1990) charted for 51 weeks.

Braithwaite has been nominated for six ARIA Awards including Best Male Artist (1991 and 1992) and Song of the Year for The Horses (1992).

Braithwaite was born and raised in Melbourne and has one of the finest voices in Australian pop history.

On Sunday, December 31.

Flume

HEADLINER: Flume took out the top spot in Triple J's 2016 Hottest 100 poll. Supplied by Triple J. Cybele Malinowski

FLUME will be welcoming in 2018 at North Byron Parklands with a show at the Valley Stage from 11.45pm.

Harley Edward Streten, aka Flume, was first seen at Falls on the Victorian leg in 2012.

Riding high on the release of his latest album Skin, its gigantic single Never Be Like You and an accompanying remix album, Flume possesses a born-with-it knack for dance, adventure and collaboration which he rides like a fader inspiring our heads, heart and feet.

Flume has family in the Byron Shire so we welcome him as an 'almost-local' and much-loved visitor.

On Sunday, December 31

Angus and Julia Stone

LOCALS: Angus and Julia Stone will perform at Falls for the 25th festival. Contributed

ANGUS AND Julia Stone's fourth album, Snow, was recorded in Angus' Byron Bay cottage studio.

Released last September, Snow was written by the siblings together, after the idea was suggested by producer Rick Rubin, the same person who produced their 2014 self-titled release.

Angus & Julia Stone have released three previous studio albums: A Book Like This (2007), Down the Way (2010) and Angus & Julia Stone (2014).

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2010, they won five awards from nine nominations: Album of the Year, Best Adult Alternative Album, Best Cover Art and Producer of the Year for Down the Way, and Single of the Year for Big Jet Plane.

The siblings have each issued two solo albums.

On Tuesday, January 2

Peking Duk

STAR: Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests. Marc Stapelberg

PEKING Duk are an Australian electronic music duo made up of disc jockeys and music producers Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles.

The pair first garnered attention in 2012 with the release of a Passion Pit bootleg remix.

In 2014 they had their first top 40 hit on the ARIA Singles Chart with High, featuring Nicole Millar.

Their biggest hit High reached number five on the ARIA singles chart, achieved a triple platinum certification and won best dance release at the ARIA Music Awards of 2014 with music producer James Wilton.

This year they've reached dizzying heights already, clocking four entries into this year's Hottest 100, peaking at number nine with monster single Say It, featuring Swedish singer Elliphant. Apparently though, this is not enough for Peking Duk. Say It also won song of the year at the ARIAs 2017.

On Tuesday, January 2.

Liam Gallagher

SOLO: English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017. Li lewei

WILLIAM John Paul 'Liam' Gallagher is an English singer and songwriter.

He rose to fame as the lead singer of the rock band Oasis, and later as the singer of Beady Eye, before performing as a solo artist after the dissolution of both previous bands.

As You Were is the debut studio album by Gallagher. Released last October by Warner Bros. Records, the album debuted at number one in the UK, outselling the rest of the top 10 of the UK albums chart combined and achieving gold certification in its first week. It also achieved the highest single-week vinyl sales in 20 years, with 16,000.

The album's title comes from the sign-off Gallagher typically uses for his Twitter posts.

On Tuesday, January 2

Confidence Man

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Aimee Catt

RECENTLY hailed as the best new band in Australia by Triple J, Confidence Man is a Brisbane-based dance group that describe themselves as making "confident music for confident people".

You'll definitely know their debut single - the bouncy, humorous and fun Boyfriend (Repeat), mostly because it has been inescapable lately.

Rightly so too, as it is one of those songs that is such an obvious hit, you'll wonder how it hadn't been written before.

Wielding a live show packed to the brim with synchronised dancing, pure pop melodies and non-stop fun times, Confidence Man is at extremely short odds to be one of the highlights of this year's festival.

On Sunday, December31.

Dune Rats

The band Dune Rats. Supplied by Warner Music. Matt Warrell

DUNE Rats are a rock band from Brisbane, formed by Danny Beausa, BC Michaels and Brett Jansch. In June 2014 the band released their self-titled debut album through their label Ratbag Records. They launched Ratbag Records, their own record label, in 2015. On February 11, their second album The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit made it at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart.

On Monday, January 1

Adam Harpaz

TALENT: Singer songwriter Adam Harpaz. Contributed

SYDNEY-born Adam Harpaz is a multi-instrumentalist, indie-folk musician who busks during the day, performs at venues during the night and surfs in between.

The Byron- based singer-songwriter paints pictures of peaceful coastal living through heartfelt performances and lyrical integrity.

Adam has been featured on Triple J, performed at major festivals such as Splendour in the Grass, and has shared the stage with the likes of Missy Higgins, Hein Cooper and the Art of Sleeping.

On Tuesday, January 2

D.R.A.M.

INTERNATIONAL: Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith, better known by his stage name DRAM, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor from Hampton, Virginia.

SHELLEY Marshaun Massenburg-Smith, better known by his stage name D.R.A.M, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor from Hampton, Virginia.

Coming in hot on the back of the release of his debut record Big Baby DRAM, its single Broccoli (which features fellow buzz king Lil Yachty) and a huge collab with Gorillaz on their single Andromeda, D.R.A.M has been said to combine childlike giddiness with old-school-crooner charm, emerging with a mix of classic funk, soul and R'n'B.

On Tuesday, January 2.

Julia Jacklin

VOCALIST: Julia Jacklin is an Australian singer/songwriter based in Sydney, Australia. Shervin Iainez

LIBERATION Records released Cold Caller earlier this year, the second single from Julia Jacklin's "7" entitled Eastwick/Cold Caller which also dropped in September.

Jacklin said Cold Caller is a beautiful ode to her sister.

"I started writing this song when my older sister told me she was pregnant. I know people get pregnant all the time but this was different, this was my sister. The one who explained tampons to me, told me what kissing felt like, convinced mum to let me shave my legs, sung 'Boys of Summer' acapella at the school talent quest," she said.

Eastwick/Cold Caller is only Jacklin's second release. Her debut Don't Let The Kids Win (featuring favourites Pool Party, Leadlight) saw Jacklin pick up a nomination for the 2016 J Award for Australian Album of the Year and win the Best Independent Blues and Roots Album at the 2017 AIR Awards.

On Monday, January 1

Jungle Giants

RISING STARS: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone. RACHELA NARDELLA

QUIETLY and diligently becoming one of Australia's best pop bands, The Jungle Giants are a bit like an A+ student who is still the king of the cool kids.

No longer the crew of ramshackle teenagers bursting out of the Unearthed set way back in 2013 on the back of debut album Learn To Exist, The Jungle Giants honed their skills on excellent sophomore album Speakerzoid and have now emerged as big old pop superstars on their latest record Quiet Ferocity.

On Sunday, January 31.

Camp Cope

ALTERNATIVE: Camp Cope are an alternative rock trio from Melbourne, formed by singer and guitarist Georgia "Maq" McDonald, bassist Kelly-Dawn "Kelso” Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah "Thomo" Thompson. IAN LAIDLAW

CAMP Cope are an alternative rock trio from Melbourne.

Founded in 2015, the group consists of singer and guitarist Georgia 'Maq' McDonald, bassist Kelly-Dawn 'Kelso' Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah 'Thomo' Thompson.

Ladling out a distinctive soup of jagged, rolling guitars, crashing drums and the vocal intricacies of front-woman Georgia Maq, their album debuted in the Australian Top 40 chart, won multiple end-of-year awards, earned universally positive reviews and locked them in for a huge future.

On Monday, January 1

Ecca Vandal

PUNK ROCK: Melbourne artist Ecca Vandal. Kathryn Vinella

SOUTH African-born with Sri Lankan heritage, Ecca Vandal's parents left South Africa after apartheid in the late 1980s, her parents making the decision to find a stable environment in which to educate their daughters.

After settling in Melbourne, Vandal sunk her teeth into jazz at an early age before discovering the intoxicating world of hip-hop and the DIY spirit of punk rock.

She released her first eponymous album last October.

On Tuesday, January 2.

D.D. Dumbo

SOLO: D.D Dumbo is the solo project of Castlemaine-based musician, Oliver Hugh Perry, who began the project in 2013 with the release of his self-titled debut EP Tropical Oceans.

D.D Dumbo is the solo concern of Castlemaine native Oliver Perry.

Wielding jagged guitars, ingenious melodies and mind boggling loop abilities, D.D Dumbo's first record Utopia Defeated could make a compelling case as the most impressive local debut of the last five years.

Tunes like Satan and Walrus are immediately recognisable in their extravagant charm and saw the record crowned as 2016's J Award recipient.

On Monday, January 1

For more information, visit the Falls Festival website.