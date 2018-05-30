Our kings of surfing
LOCAL Byron Bay surfing brothers Rasmus and Kyuss King have done the town proud placing at the top of recent junior surf competitions
Rasmus King, 13, took out top honours in the recent Under 14 Far North Coast Regional Championships edging out Lennox Head's Dembe Ryan. In third place was another Byron Bay surfing up and comer Duke Wrencher.
Rasmus' successful defence of his 2017 title took place in solid 3-5 foot conditions at North Wall at Ballina.
Meanwhile his brother Kyuss King, 17, wrapped up third place in a hard fought semi-final in last week's Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior Series at Shoalhaven.
Kyuss now sits at the number seven spot on the WSL Australia/Oceania Rankings while only tallying four events out of the five event ranking system.
He now has his sights set on making a big jump up the rankings at his next event and making the top spots for the WSL World Championships.