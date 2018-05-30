Our kings of surfing

WAVE KING: Kyuss King made it to the finals of the WSL Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior Series 2018 eventually placing third.

WAVE KING: Kyuss King made it to the finals of the WSL Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior Series 2018 eventually placing third. @ethdogsmith

LOCAL Byron Bay surfing brothers Rasmus and Kyuss King have done the town proud placing at the top of recent junior surf competitions

Rasmus King, 13, took out top honours in the recent Under 14 Far North Coast Regional Championships edging out Lennox Head's Dembe Ryan. In third place was another Byron Bay surfing up and comer Duke Wrencher.

LOCAL HEROES: At the recent Under 14 Boys FNC Regional Surf Championships Byron Bay boys Duke Wrencher came third and Rasmus King came first. @puppaking

Rasmus' successful defence of his 2017 title took place in solid 3-5 foot conditions at North Wall at Ballina.

Meanwhile his brother Kyuss King, 17, wrapped up third place in a hard fought semi-final in last week's Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior Series at Shoalhaven.

Kyuss now sits at the number seven spot on the WSL Australia/Oceania Rankings while only tallying four events out of the five event ranking system.

He now has his sights set on making a big jump up the rankings at his next event and making the top spots for the WSL World Championships.