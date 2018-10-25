Menu
Login
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent.
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent. Kate McCormack
Environment

Our dam levels on the rise after storms

by Kate McCormack
25th Oct 2018 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

BOONDOOMA Dam levels are finally back up to over 40 per cent after months of drought brought levels down to as low as 33 per cent.

 

BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent for the first time since May.
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent for the first time since May. Kate McCormack

SunWater reports show the last time Boondooma Dam was at its current level of 41.3 per cent capacity was back in the beginning of May 2018.

 

BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are back up to 41.3 per cent.
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are back up to 41.3 per cent. Kate McCormack

"SunWater was delighted to see recent healthy rainfall over the Boondooma Dam catchment which led to medium priority water allocations recommencing," a spokesperson for SunWater said.

The rain has been welcome news for tourism operators in the region.

Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park hosted more than 200 people for the annual Golden Lure fishing competition last weekend.

 

GOLDEN GREEN: The Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park is enjoying the fresh splash of green after all the rain they have recently received, just in time for last weekend's Golden Lure fishing competition.
GOLDEN GREEN: The Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park is enjoying the fresh splash of green after all the rain they have recently received, just in time for last weekend's Golden Lure fishing competition. Kate McCormack

"Both the dam and the caravan park really benefit from any rainfall we receive, so we were extremely grateful for the recent rainfall coming ahead of last weekend's competition," kiosk manager, Laeticia Smith said.

Whilst the Golden Lure weekend attracted a reasonable crowd, the dam's biggest fishing event is just around the corner with the annual Yellow Belly competition being held in mid February.

The last Yellow Belly fishing event saw over 1,000 entrants out on the water, and nearly 2,000 people staying at the caravan and camping park.

With any luck the dam's recent capacity growth will be a good indication of a fruitful fishing season ahead.

Related Items

dam levels drought editors picks rainfall
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Some frightful fun

    Some frightful fun

    News Monster Mash your way to Brunswick Heads tomorrow for Fairtastic

    New bar opens today

    New bar opens today

    News Aussie food and cocktails - new bar opens today

    Byron Council declares a State of Climate Emergency

    Byron Council declares a State of Climate Emergency

    News BYRON council to act on clinmate emergency

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News VOLUNTEERS for Byron Bay Schoolies 2018 needed

    Local Partners