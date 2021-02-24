Our best shorts: Cinema festival awards best local flicks

Flickerfest Best Short Film recipients Jahvis Loveday and Elijah Loveday.

Filmmakers and cinema fans celebrated 30 years of Flickerfest during the three-day event on the weekend.

The films on tour at Mullum Flickerfest were selected from more than 2,700 entries received for Flickerfest's Academy-Qualifying and BAFTA-recognised festival competitions, held in Sydney last month.

Mullum Flickerfest was the first leg of Flickerfest's 50-venue national tour.

National organisers and Northern Rivers residents Bronwyn Kidd and Shane Rennie were thrilled to again present the Flickerfest tour for the 24th year in Byron Shire.

The local leg of the festival, Byron All Shorts 2021, saw 14 finalists chosen from over 50 entries in the Northern Rivers region

Flickerfest organisers Shane Rennie (top-left) and Bronwyn Kidd (top-right) with the 2021 Byron All Shorts finalists.

The local short films screened at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall, with the finalist filmmakers present to introduce their films to the enthusiastic crowd.

The Byron All Shorts awards were presented after the screening by a jury of acclaimed local

film practitioners including producer Lois Randall (Gods Of Wheat Street, Seachange, Grace

Beside Me); award wining writer/director Dominic Allen (Two Men, Carriberrie, Grey Matter) and award-winning writer/director Sophie Hexter (The Battle, Hitch, Drummer Girl).

The Byron All Shorts Winners:

• Best short film: Bama, by Jahvis Loveday (Ocean Shores).

• Emerging Talent: In The Light Of Day by Ethan Lamb-Kelly (Myocum)

• Audience Award Best Short: Bama, by Jahvis Loveday (Ocean Shores)

• Jurys' Special Mention: How Much Can A Koala Bear, by Chris Davis, produced by Chris Davis and Ben Gerbanis (Lennox Head).

• Jurys' Special Mention: Rise by Guinevere Rose (Casino)