Our best footy players named

MAGPIE MAGIC: Showing the form which resulted in them winning every category but one in the 2020 AFLQ NR awards, earlier in the season at a practice match at Byron Bay's Cavanbah Centre on Saturday the Magpies overcame the Moorooka Roosters. Photo: Alison Paterson

MAGPIE MAGIC: Showing the form which resulted in them winning every category but one in the 2020 AFLQ NR awards, earlier in the season at a practice match at Byron Bay's Cavanbah Centre on Saturday the Magpies overcame the Moorooka Roosters. Photo: Alison Paterson

CANCELLED games, border bubble, teams withdrawing and a pandemic, it seems nothing can stop our Northern Rivers Aussie rules players from kicking goals.

In fact one footy player kicked a massive 28 of them.

On Wednesday AFL Queenland announced which players in our region stood out and have brought honour and glory to their club and sporting community.

Byron Magpies president, Harriett McBride, said for the club to win every award bar one, showed enormous resilience and dedication by their players, supporters and officials.

"I think this shows the incredible depth in our club we have built over the years," McBride said.

"It's been such a difficult year and at the club we can come together and feel like life is a little bit normal."

McBride said she is so proud of every single club member.

"The effort everyone has out in not only into winning these awards but also all the teams making the finals in their division is a great testament to them," she said.

Meanwhile, AFLQ Competition Manager, QFA Divisions Leigh Harding announced the awards would be presented after the finals games on Saturday September 12.

He is weather depending, AFLQ aim to live stream two games on Saturday at Barry Shepherd oval, Tweed, for the Women's game between Ballina and Byron at 9.30am and the Senior Men between Tweed and Byron at 2.15pm.

The Reserves match between Tweed and Byron at 11.30am will not be live streamed.

AFLQ 2020 NORTHERN RIVERS AWARDS

2020 Best & Fairest QFAW Northern Rivers

Steffani Cooper, Byron Bay

2020 Leading Goalkicker QFAW Northern Rivers

Cassandra Hynes, Byron Bay, 11 Goals

2020 Best & Fairest - QFA Northern Rivers Reserves

Tim Whalan - Lismore

2020 Leading Goalkicker - QFA Northern Rivers Reserves

Kieran Atkin, Byron Bay, 18 Goals

John Mason Medal

2020 Best & Fairest - QFA Northern Rivers Seniors

Nicholas Cunningham, Byron Bay

2020 Leading Goalkicker - QFA Northern Rivers Seniors

William McBride, Byron Bay, 28 Goals