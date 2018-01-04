Our Australia Day with Corey Payne

AMBASSADOR: Rugby League player and 2013 Young Australian of the Year, Corey Payne, is Byron Shire's Australia Day Ambassador for 2018.

BYRON Shire's Australia Day Ambassador for 2018 is inspirational former Rugby League player and 2013 Young Australian of the Year, Corey Payne.

Corey Payne will be a guest speaker at local Australia Day events which will be held throughout the Byron Shire on 26 January.

"Some people will know Corey Payne for his performance on the football field because he played in 131 NRL matches for the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, the Wests Tigers and the St George Illawarra Dragons,” Byron Shire Council's General Manager, Ken Gainger, said.

"Where he has really made his mark though is his work to help disadvantaged people and assisting young people find pathways to university,” he said.

Corey Payne is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Future Direction Network, which aims to raise the level of university participation rates amongst students from low socio-economic backgrounds.

All Byron Shire residents are invited to attend local Australia Day events being held in Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Ocean Shores and Suffolk Park.

For more information, including event details, go to www.byron.nsw.gov.au/ australia-day or call Byron Shire Council on 66267000.