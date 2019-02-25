Lady Gaga’s staggering $42m outfit detail

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell

IT"S a testament to just how bizarre Lady Gaga's square hip inserts were on the Oscars red carpet that the dazzling necklace hanging around her neck wasn't her most talked-about feature.

But now that we've had time to process her um, interesting, dress design - the Tiffany yellow diamond necklace deserves attention.

The singer-turned-actress wore the Tiffany necklace. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The breathtaking accessory - weighing in at a whopping 128.54 carats, with an estimated value of $US30 million ($AU42 million) - was last seen on Audrey Hepburn in 1962 in a shoot for Breakfast At Tiffany's.

In fact, the 2019 Oscars marks only the third time in history it's ever been worn. Before Hepburn, the diamond's first ever wearer was Mrs Sheldon Whitehouse at the 1957 Tiffany Ball in Rhode Island.

According to the New York Times, Lady Gaga's Tiffany deal is the biggest red carpet jewellery deal ever signed.

Plenty of fans were quick to point out it's Hepburn history, but others were getting major How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days vibes:

Getting serious Isadora diamond from how to lose a guy in 10 days vibes from lady Gaga’s necklace #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uPkcstYOqi — Mariah Martini (@mariahmartini) February 25, 2019