Oscar winner delivers heartfelt speech

Anthony Hopkins was nowhere to be seen when he was named Best Actor in the final category at this year's Oscars.

But The Father star has now given a belated acceptance speech on Instagram - and he delivered the tribute many thought the awards show had bungled.

"Well here I am in my homeland in Wales, and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award," said the actor, who is the oldest to have won in the category. "I really didn't. I am grateful to the Academy, and thank you."

He used the moment for a heartfelt tribute to another nominee, adding: "And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early.

"And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured."

He captioned the post by thanking everyone involved in the film as well as his wife and family.

While few dispute the quality of Hopkins' performance in The Father, many were surprised the Best Actor award was not awarded to the late Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, especially after the category was moved to the end of the ceremony.

The fact that Hopkins was not even at the London event to accept the gong left many viewers feeling disappointed as the night ended on a rather flat note.

Instead of heading to the 2021 ceremony, the star was somewhere more personal.

Tweeting from his father's grave in Wales earlier, the actor quoted a Dylan Thomas poem to his fans.

"Richard Hopkins, my beloved father, resting in eternal peace … 'Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night' Dylan Thomas," read the tweet.

Accompanying the tweet was a video of Hopkins reciting the poem.

Richard Hopkins, my beloved father, resting in eternal peace... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

“Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” Dylan Thomas pic.twitter.com/LbOegtGa9b — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 25, 2021

Hopkins is normally based in California, but in July sold his Malibu beach house for $US10 million and appears to have based himself in the UK in recent times.

This marks Hopkins' second Best Actor Academy Award, after 1991's The Silence of the Lambs.

Despite the expectation Boseman would scoop the prize, some were not surprised by Hopkins' win, after he won the Best Actor award at the BAFTAs earlier this month for The Father, where he plays an ageing man who is battling dementia.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hopkins discussed the topic of dementia.

"Everyone is related to this issue," he said. "Everyone has a father, or will have to deal with this dilemma of what to do with people you love when they suffer from dementia … We are all in the same boat."

Hopkins worked alongside Olivia Colman in the film, who was nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress as his daughter in the film.

Overall, Hopkins has been nominated for six Academy Awards, which includes last year's Best Supporting Actor for Two Popes.

He also received nominations for Amistad, Nixon and The Remains od the Day.

