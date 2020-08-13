Oscar nominee to play Prince Philip

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Prince Philip in The Crown.

The Welsh actor, who was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year, will play the Duke of Edinburgh in the final two series of the Netflix drama, The Sun reports.

Pryce, 73, will appear opposite Imelda Staunton, 64, as The Queen and Lesley Manville, 64, as her sister, Princess Margaret.

Jonathan Pryce. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Picture: Steve Parsons/Press Association

A TV insider said: "The three British actors formed a Holy Trinity of talent which shows bosses targeted to play the senior members of the royal family.

"Jonathan was the only name which was discussed to play Philip, and the creators were thrilled when he agreed to join the cast.

"He was one of the last of the trio to sign up, however, as the final casting process taking place over Zoom calls during lockdown."

Pryce starred opposite Madonna in the big screen adaptation of Evita in 1996.

But recently he's gained a bigger profile on TV shows including playing the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones in 2015.

His role as the future Pope Francis in 2019 Netflix film The Two Popes earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination.

Jonathan Pryce in Game of Thrones.

Tobias Menzies currently plays Prince Philip in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Series four of The Crown will air later this year, covering the late 1970s and 1980s, with Tobias Menzies continuing in the role of the Duke of Edinburgh, now 99.

Pryce will take over the role as the royal drama resumes in 1990 and goes into the current century, a period when the Prince, like the actor, was in his seventies.

The decade covers the divorces of three of Philip's children, the great fire at Windsor Castle and the funeral of Princess Diana, when the Duke joined Princes Charles, William and Harry in walking behind her coffin.

The Sun exclusively revealed Imelda Staunton would play the Queen last year, and last month revealed Lesley Manville would play Princess Margaret.

Imelda Staunton. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lesley Manville. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Oscar nominee to play Prince Philip